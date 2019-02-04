WATCH | Black cat's Premier League pitch invasion
A black cat held up the Premier League game between Everton and Wolves at Goodison Park on Saturday for several minutes.
This is NOT a joke! A black cat halted play between Everton and Wolves for two minutes by charging from one end of the pitch to the other! 😆🐈— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) February 2, 2019
We all know a cat lover who will love this 😊 pic.twitter.com/r9uD3F3qQf
The BBC reports that play eventually resumed, with referee Lee Mason adding seven minutes of injury time at the end of the game.
According to the BBC, despite his side's fine win, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was not happy with the four-legged interloper.
"Where I come from in Portugal, the black cat is bad luck, so I never want to see cats again," the Wolves boss explained.
Wolves won the game 3-1.
Listen to Final Score reporter John Acres's brilliant commentary on Goodison Park's pitch-invading black cat.