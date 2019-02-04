WATCH | Black cat's Premier League pitch invasion

The BBC reports that play eventually resumed, with referee Lee Mason adding seven minutes of injury time at the end of the game.

According to the BBC, despite his side's fine win, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was not happy with the four-legged interloper.

"Where I come from in Portugal, the black cat is bad luck, so I never want to see cats again," the Wolves boss explained.

Wolves won the game 3-1.

Listen to Final Score reporter John Acres's brilliant commentary on Goodison Park's pitch-invading black cat.