09 February 2019 - 15:16 By OFENTSE RATSIE
Football loving fans arriving at the stadium during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on March 03, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images

Throngs of fans made their way into FNB Stadium prior to the much anticipated Absa Premier League Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Pirates‚ on 32 points from 18 matches on the log‚ can move within two points of leaders Bidvest Wits with a win against sworn rivals Chiefs‚ and will strengthen their argument for a first league title since 2012.

Meanwhile, hosts Chiefs are in sixth place in the PSL on 27 points from 19 matches‚ 10 points behind leaders Bidvest Wits (37 from 19).

Tickets for Saturday’s derby were sold out by Friday‚ Amakhosi communications manager Vina Maphosa revealed.

