Sundowns face anxious wait ahead of Chippa United encounter

Mamelodi Sundowns face an anxious wait to see whether the key midfield duo of Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda will be fit to play in Tuesday’s Absa premiership outing against Chippa United and also make the trip to Morocco for the African Champions League semifinal at the weekend.

Both hobbled off after harsh tackles in the 2-1 win over Baroka FC at Polokwane on Saturday as Sundowns won 2-1 to move to within three points of league leaders Orlando Pirates.

The stamp on Kekana’s ankle saw Rodwell Chiyenkentere sent off‚ leaving Baroka to play the last 15 minutes down to 10 men.

Mabunda had picked up a knock not long before but looked fatigued as Sundowns were in action for a third time in seven days‚ including travel back from Cairo.

The relentless run of fixtures continues on Tuesday against Chippa at Loftus Versfeld although the kickoff time has been brought forward to 3pm to allow Sundowns to go straight to the airport afterwards to fly via Qatar to Casablanca to face Wydad in the first leg of the semifinal on Saturday.