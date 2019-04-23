Soccer

'I said what I wanted to say and you heard what I wanted to say‚' says feisty Pitso Mosimane

23 April 2019 - 11:24 By Mark Gleeson
Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 Player and Coach of the Month at the PSL Offices, Johannesburg on the 06 March 2019.
Image: ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Pitso Mosimane says his repeated assertions over the last week that he does not care if Orlando Pirates win the league rather than his own side is but a “personal view” and does not reflect the mood in the Mamelodi Sundowns camp.

“I said what I wanted to say and you heard what I wanted to say‚” said Mosimane when questioned about whether he really believed his own statement about not caring about the outcome of the Premier Soccer League campaign.

“That’s my own opinion but I respect all the supporters and I also cannot put that mood into the players and into the dressing room.

“But I’m talking for myself personally … if Sundowns don’t win the league this year‚ it’s OK.

“We’ll win it next year. This year? It’s OK. Let it go.

“But that’s my opinion‚ It isn’t the club’s opinion.”

Mosimane said he knew he was outspoken and would continue to vent his feelings without fear or favour.

“Sometimes people take it in a different way‚ especially with me‚ in my space.

“If I feel I’m short-changed‚ I don’t like it‚ because I put all my hard work into this (coaching).

“I work very hard to prepare the team but when I feel the work we have put in‚ is taken away from me‚ then I become a different person.

“I don’t have a problem to lose. Some people say I’m a bad loser‚ but I‘ve never seen a good loser. The coach who loses and smiles is going to get the sack!

“Yes‚ I take it hard‚ I don’t like losing. Who likes losing? Maybe I should be modest but I don’t have that character.

“When I lose I’m not happy and when I feel I’m short changed‚ I say so. So be it‚” Mosimane added.

