Cape Town City move to fourth-place in PSL from DC outcome

26 April 2019 - 10:36 By Marc Strydom
Cape Town City FC chairman John Comitis (L) shares a stage with his head coach Benni McCarthy (R). File photo.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Cape Town City have been awarded three points that take them from fifth to fourth place in the Absa Premiership‚ in the disciplinary committee outcome regarding their abandoned match against Bloemfontein Celtic this month.

The game at Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday‚ April 14 was abandoned when a group of the supporters invaded the pitch and threw objects onto the field.

Reports have been that the unruly Celtic fans were protesting against cash-strapped chairman Max Tshabalala’s continued ownership of the club.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) said in a statement on Friday morning: “The PSL Disciplinary Committee last night found Bloemfontein Celtic FC guilty on charges of failing to provide adequate security and causing the abandonment of the Absa Premiership fixture against Cape Town City on 14 April 2019.

“The DC ordered that the match be forfeited to Cape Town City FC with a 3-0 score. In addition‚ Bloemfontein Celtic’s remaining two home matches are to be played outside of the Free State Province at venues to be determined by the League.”

In ugly scenes‚ a police armoured car entered the field and used a water cannon to disperse the protesting supporters.

Celtic’s remaining two home games are against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday‚ a fixture that had already been relocated to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane‚ and then against AmaZulu on the final day of the league season on Saturday‚ May 11.

Phunya Sele Sele‚ in ninth place in the PSL‚ also meet Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium in an away game in their second-last fixture next Saturday (May 4).

