Cape Town City move to fourth-place in PSL from DC outcome

Cape Town City have been awarded three points that take them from fifth to fourth place in the Absa Premiership‚ in the disciplinary committee outcome regarding their abandoned match against Bloemfontein Celtic this month.

The game at Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday‚ April 14 was abandoned when a group of the supporters invaded the pitch and threw objects onto the field.

Reports have been that the unruly Celtic fans were protesting against cash-strapped chairman Max Tshabalala’s continued ownership of the club.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) said in a statement on Friday morning: “The PSL Disciplinary Committee last night found Bloemfontein Celtic FC guilty on charges of failing to provide adequate security and causing the abandonment of the Absa Premiership fixture against Cape Town City on 14 April 2019.