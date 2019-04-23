WATCH | Kermit Erasmus' moment of madness as Cape Town City are held by Highlands

Tendai Ndoro scored his first goal in almost five months as Highlands Park played to a 1-1 draw with 10-man Cape Town City in the Absa Premiership at a blustery Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.

The conditions contributed to a low quality affair, as did a 20th minute red card for Kermit Erasmus, who petulantly swung a boot at Highlands' captain Mothobi Mvala and was deservedly sent to the stands.

Craig Martin equalised late on for City, who to their credit kept attacking throughout the game but have now seen their slender title hopes all but extinguished.