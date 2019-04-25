'I don’t want to see what is happening when we get Pirates‚' says Benni McCarthy about SA refs

Benni McCarthy says he wants Victor Gomes to referee Cape Town City’s Absa Premiership clash with Orlando Pirates on May 4 as he again hit out at the treatment of his team by match officials this season.

But McCarthy won’t get his wish as Gomes will be in Lubumbashi on the same day to handle the Caf Champions League semifinal‚ second leg‚ between TP Mazembe and Esperance that will arguably be one of the biggest tests of his career.

But his point is that there are too few match officials in the league this season with the necessary experience to handle big games‚ as he cut a conspiratorial tone in the wake of the 1-1 draw with Highlands Park on Tuesday.

McCarthy had no qualms with the red card handed to Kermit Erasmus‚ but says there were too many poor decisions in the game from referee Eugene Mdluli.