Ajax Amsterdam coach Ten Hag praises his lions after win at Spurs

Ajax Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag praised his young lions after the Dutch club moved within touching distance of the Uefa Champions League final after a deserved 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

Donny van de Beek's well-taken 15th minute goal put Ajax firmly in the driving seat against a disappointing Spurs side who face a tough task to turn around the semi-final in next week's second leg in Amsterdam.

"A fantastic achievement. We fought like lions," Ten Hag said. "We are halfway there and in good shape. The willpower was very nice to see."

Having beaten holders Real Madrid and fellow European giants Juventus on the way to their first Champions League semi-final since 1997, Ajax again showed why so many of their squad are attracting attention from some of the continent's biggest clubs.