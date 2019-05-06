Soccer

'I have to sincerely apologise to Orlando Pirates‚' says Benni McCarthy

06 May 2019 - 10:55 By Nick Said
Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy all smiles alongside goal hero Craig Martin who scored a late equaliser during the Absa Premiership match against Orlando Pirates.
Image: Bertram Malgas/BackpagePix

Benni McCarthy rued what he calls a missed opportunity following Cape Town City’s 2-2 Absa Premiership draw with Orlando Pirates at a packed Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

City took an 18 second lead in the game‚ but in the end had to scramble for a late equaliser as they delivered a serious blow to Pirates in their title bid.

But McCarthy says he is mostly disappointed that his side could not get the win that would have kept them in contention for second place in the league and Caf Champions League football next season.

“I am not too happy‚ because it was a missed opportunity‚” McCarthy said.

“For me it is all about building.

"My first season as a coach I finished fifth‚ so for my second season I am aiming much higher. Now third if we are lucky. Anything is possible in football.”

McCarthy‚ who spent two seasons at Pirates at the end of his illustrious playing career‚ also went on to apologise to The Ghost for hurting their title chances.

“I have to sincerely apologise to Orlando Pirates that this was not going to be the day they become champions on my watch.

"Maybe one day the Pirates faithful can forgive me.

"But I am just doing my job‚” he said.

