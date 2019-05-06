'I have to sincerely apologise to Orlando Pirates‚' says Benni McCarthy

Benni McCarthy rued what he calls a missed opportunity following Cape Town City’s 2-2 Absa Premiership draw with Orlando Pirates at a packed Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

City took an 18 second lead in the game‚ but in the end had to scramble for a late equaliser as they delivered a serious blow to Pirates in their title bid.

But McCarthy says he is mostly disappointed that his side could not get the win that would have kept them in contention for second place in the league and Caf Champions League football next season.

“I am not too happy‚ because it was a missed opportunity‚” McCarthy said.