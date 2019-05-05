Unplugged by BBK
It's time to hit fake news and propaganda peddlers for a mighty six
05 May 2019 - 00:03
Now that it is as clear as a goat's anus that no points will be deducted from Mamelodi Sundowns for Arendsegate, the moment is opportune to hit some untruths for a six.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.