Vincent Kompany to leave Manchester City on a high after treble

Belgian defender Vincent Kompany said on Sunday he would be leaving Manchester City after helping the Premier League club to a become the first team to win the English treble of league championship and both domestic cups.

"We’ve just seen the close of an incredible season. My 11th as a Blue. And I cannot believe I’m writing this but ... also my last as a Blue," the City captain wrote in an open letter to fans on his Facebook page.

"Man City has given me everything. I’ve tried to give back as much as I possibly could. How often does someone get the chance to end such an important chapter, representing a club with such great history and tradition, in such a great fashion?"

"The time has come for me to go now."

The 33-year-old central defender said he would be posting a second part of the letter "shortly" with details of his future plans.