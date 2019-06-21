Soccer

South African super fan Botha Msila arrives in Egypt for Afcon after emotional journey

21 June 2019 - 10:52 By Nick Said
SA football fan Botha Msila and his Zimbabwe counterpart Alvin Zhakata in Kenya.
SA football fan Botha Msila and his Zimbabwe counterpart Alvin Zhakata in Kenya.
Image: Msila Botha/Twitter

Botha Msila, an emotional South African sports fan, has finally arrived in Egypt in time for the start of the opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match between the hosts and Zimbabwe in Cairo on Friday night.

Msila abandoned his epic journey of hiking from Cape Town to Cairo this week due to problems with visas at the Ethiopian border with Kenya, where he stayed for three days while plans were being made for him to fly to Egypt.

The super fan was assisted for the final leg of his journey by popular sports broadcaster Robert Marawa who arranged a flight out of Kenya to the North African country to support Bafana Bafana.

Botha’s attempt to hitch-hike from Cape Town to Cairo, along with Zimbabwean fan Alvin Zhakata, was seemingly at an end as he returned to Nairobi this week‚ but Marawa stepped in to provide the necessary assistance to complete the journey.

“We have just arrived in Egypt‚ I want to say again and again thanks to Robert Marawa‚ the producer of Marawa Sports Worldwide Beverly Maphangwa, and my government for making sure my travel becomes easy‚” Msila said in a social media post after arriving in Egypt.

“Thanks everybody‚ it's very hot here. I’m so happy to be here‚ thanks to everybody in South Africa for doing this for me. I have arrived safe‚ I am so happy‚ God bless all of you who have helped me.”

Attempts to reach Marawa for comment were not successful at the time of writing.

Msila is one of a number of celebrity fans around the country and while he is a Bloemfontein Celtic supporter‚ he is regularly spotted at a number of domestic and international matches wearing his trademark showercap.

He arrived in Egypt just in time to watch Bafana Bafana’s opening game of the Nations Cup against Ivory Coast in Cairo on Monday. 

MORE

Bafana fan Botha Msila sends desperate SOS to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa

Famous South African football fan Botha Msila and his Zimbabwean travelling companion Alvin Zhakata have come unstuck in their epic hitchhiking trip ...
Sport
1 week ago

SA superfan Botha Msila still hopeful of reaching Egypt to support Bafana at Afcon

South African superfan Botha Msila is still hopeful of reaching Egypt to support Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)‚ but has admitted ...
Sport
3 days ago

Bafana Bafana fan live tweets hiking journey to Egypt for 2019 Afcon

Botha Msila is hiking from Cape Town to Cairo to support Bafana Bafana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs urge frustrated supporters to be patient Soccer
  2. Mosimane considers allowing Sundowns players to stay at home instead of hotels ... Soccer
  3. Amajita coach Thabo Senong heads for the exit door Soccer
  4. Siyabonga Nomvethe receives honorary doctorate in sport Soccer
  5. Thabo Qalinge and Jackson Mabokgwane lead mass exodus of players from Orlando ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X