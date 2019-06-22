Soccer

Hosts Egypt make winning start to Africa Cup of Nations

22 June 2019 - 00:01 By reuters
Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah (L) and Egypt's midfielder Tarek Hamed (R) congratulate Egypt's midfielder Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan (C) on his goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match between Egypt and Zimbabwe at Cairo International Stadium on June 21, 2019.
Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah (L) and Egypt's midfielder Tarek Hamed (R) congratulate Egypt's midfielder Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan (C) on his goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match between Egypt and Zimbabwe at Cairo International Stadium on June 21, 2019.
Image: Khaled DESOUKI / AFP

Mahmoud Trezeguet handed hosts Egypt a winning start to the Africa Cup of Nations with the only goal of Friday’s opening game against Zimbabwe in a high tempo start to the tournament.

His 41st-minute strike proved decisive as Egypt missed out on a myriad of chances to make a bigger impact but will be satisfied to have taken the first three point haul of the month-long event.

Trezeguet’s finish overshadowed a return to Cairo for Champions League winner Mohamed Salah, whose every touch was loudly cheered but who had a frustrating evening as he could not convert his chances.

A packed crowd of 70,000 – many of whom had queued from up to 12 hours before kick off to enter the stadium – ensured a heady atmosphere at the Cairo International Stadium.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs urge frustrated supporters to be patient Soccer
  2. Amajita coach Thabo Senong heads for the exit door Soccer
  3. PODCAST | Sports broadcasting: Irvin Khoza, Rambo & a New Player Soccer
  4. How Olympic champion Caster Semenya inspired Bulls centre Jesse Kriel Rugby
  5. Thabo Qalinge and Jackson Mabokgwane lead mass exodus of players from Orlando ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria

Related articles

  1. Robust security in place for start of Africa Cup of Nations Soccer
  2. All eyes on star man Mohamed Salah as hosts Egypt set for Cup of Nations bow in ... Soccer
  3. Striking Cameroon players offered extra Africa Cup bonus Soccer
  4. FIFA expected to take over the running of African football Soccer
  5. Ivory Coast bounce back to form ahead of Bafana Afcon clash Soccer
X