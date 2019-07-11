Soccer

Support rolls in for Bafana Bafana after Nigeria loss - 'Win or lose, we are one'

11 July 2019 - 09:33 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Bafana Bafana lost to Nigeria by 2-1 to Nigeria on Wednesday.
Image: Bafana Bafana/Twitter

Bafana Bafana are getting support from fans on social media after losing to Nigeria in Wednesday evening's match at Cairo International Stadium in Egypt.

Fans had high hopes that the team would progress to the semi-finals, especially after the goal launched by Bongani Zungu, 71 minutes into the game.

But The Eagles, who had already scored at 27 minutes refused to be beaten. They launched their second goal 18 minutes after RSA's first through defender, William Troost-Ekong, and put Bafana Bafana's Afcon 2019 journey to a bitter end.

"Sorry boys, you did your best and we are proud of you", said one fan on Twitter. Here's a glimpse of what other supporters had to say:

