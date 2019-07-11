Support rolls in for Bafana Bafana after Nigeria loss - 'Win or lose, we are one'
Bafana Bafana are getting support from fans on social media after losing to Nigeria in Wednesday evening's match at Cairo International Stadium in Egypt.
Fans had high hopes that the team would progress to the semi-finals, especially after the goal launched by Bongani Zungu, 71 minutes into the game.
But The Eagles, who had already scored at 27 minutes refused to be beaten. They launched their second goal 18 minutes after RSA's first through defender, William Troost-Ekong, and put Bafana Bafana's Afcon 2019 journey to a bitter end.
"Sorry boys, you did your best and we are proud of you", said one fan on Twitter. Here's a glimpse of what other supporters had to say:
Patriotism isn't about whether we win or lose, it's about being proud of the continued efforts to ensure that our nation rises to greater heights. #BafanaBafana showed up, they were being discouraged at every corner by their very own but they never gave up. I am proud #RSANGA pic.twitter.com/EavuZeiMAF— sibonisile.ngubane (@NgubaneSbo) July 10, 2019
We fulfilled their dream🤦♂️😑😭😭unlucky bafana#NGARSA#BafanaBafana #NGARSA pic.twitter.com/ocKKI4SVLz— Coolest Kiddoe (@CKiddoe) July 10, 2019
Well played #BafanaBafana 😔💔 won our hearts pic.twitter.com/oxV5sYKp0D— CEO of racism (@hamzahrauff_) July 10, 2019
Sorry boys, u did ur best. Proud of u. #BafanaBafana 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/BRkkMwtbI8— Madumetša (@TeffuJoy) July 10, 2019
Indeed especially if the team has applied itself well on the field then we can take the loss.#BafanaBafana— Paul (@Paul_Mokale) July 11, 2019
Heartbroken. Hade #BafanaBafana Thank you for the moments of excitement. #TotalAFCON2019— Iron Man. (@_Ozzy_4) July 11, 2019
A big shout out to @de4no22 ! He always plays his heart out no matter the abuse from some fans! He’s a hard worker! #BafanaBafana— Themba Mbuzi (@TMbuzi) July 11, 2019
Mothiba played well, way better than most players. Hs the only way that was composed.!— Tshilidzi (@CeciliaMunyai) July 11, 2019
You’ll just like blaming haai #Mothiba #Baxter #BafanaBafana #bafanaVsNigeria pic.twitter.com/W3g0SHOTmg
Proud of you @BafanaBafana, the super eagles was just to good for us! Still knocked the hosts out tbf #BafanaBafana #TotalAFCON2019 #SSFootball— Steven Graaff 🔰🇾🇪 (@Stevengraaff10) July 11, 2019