Itumeleng Khune's looming shadow at Naturena does not bother Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma and the fast-rising star has set his sights on challenging the club's regular No1 in the coming season.

An injury has kept Khune on the sidelines for months but Bvuma has reason to be confident as his stock has risen considerably in his absence.

Besides staking his claim for the Chiefs No1 shirt‚ the increasingly confident 24-year-old even travelled with Bafana Bafana to the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt as third-choice goalkeeper recently.

Bvuma is expected to line up against Orlando Pirates in Saturday's pre-season Carling Black Label Cup match at the FNB Stadium and he declared that he's ready to lay down an early marker.

“Well with everything that I got‚ including being in the Africa Cup of Nations‚ I believe I stand a good chance to compete with Khune‚” said Bvuma.