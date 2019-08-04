Soccer

Sredojevic remains loyal to Pirates amid interest from Zamalek

04 August 2019 - 14:33 By Marc Strydom
Milutin Sredojevic, head coach of Orlando Pirates during the Carling Black Label Cup Match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on the 27 July 2019 at FNB Stadium, Soweto.
Milutin Sredojevic, head coach of Orlando Pirates during the Carling Black Label Cup Match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on the 27 July 2019 at FNB Stadium, Soweto.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic did not want to respond to reports he has had offers to coach Egyptian giants Zamalek‚ saying only that he remains a loyal servant of his current club.

Pirates have yet to win a trophy under Sredojevic‚ finishing runners-up in the Absa Premiership in his first two seasons to Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and losing in one cup final‚ last season’s Telkom Knockout‚ on penalties against Baroka FC.

Speaking after his team got off to a convincing 3-1 league win against Bloemfontein Celtic at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night‚ Sredojevic declined to confirm an approach from Zamalek.

“This is something that I don’t want to comment on. I will just tell you that there is interest from many parts of the world‚” he said.

“But I am a soldier and servant of Orlando Pirates‚ totally loyal to my African football father‚ Dr Irvin Khoza. And if anyone has anything today‚ his is the right address.

“While I am needed here I will serve loyally. When the time comes I will still remain a supporter – removing the jersey of the head coach‚ putting the jersey of the supporter‚ and maybe you will see me there in that opposite stand.

“But I will forever love and respect this great club that I have the honour and privilege to coach.”

Pirates’ goals against Celtic were scored by Augustine Mulenga in the sixth minute‚ Innocent Maela in the 56th and substitute Gabadinho Mhango in the 78th.

Mzwandile Mahashe had equalised for Celtic in 39th.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Percy Tau’s stunning debut goal and amazing celebrations Soccer
  2. Steve Komphela tipped for Bafana job Soccer
  3. John Comitis gives blessing to Benni McCarthy over Bafana job Soccer
  4. Baxter’s Bafana exit settlement figure is a big fat zero Soccer
  5. Now that Stuart Baxter is gone‚ who should replace him as Bafana coach? Soccer

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD

Related articles

  1. New PSL season: Orlando Pirates really need to win a trophy in 2019-20 Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates get out of the blocks with a bang sweeping aside Celtic Soccer
  3. Pirates coach Sredojevic says Serbian compatriot Nurkovic can make an impact ... Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic recognises Chabalala's heart Soccer
  5. Sredojevic believes French goalkeeper can be a hit at Orlando Pirates Soccer
  6. Micho seeks Orlando Pirates’ missing pieces of the puzzle Soccer
X