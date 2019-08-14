The chances of the SA Under-20 national team travelling to Morocco to participate in the Africa Games hang by the thinnest of threads.

The Games get underway on Friday but the difference between the South African bodies that are supposed to help Amajita get to the Games in time to line up against their continental rivals were fading fast on Wednesday afternoon.

Amajita‚ who have former Bafana Bafana player Helman Mkhalele as caretaker coach and have been camping in Johannesburg since last week‚ were supposed to leave the country on Tuesday but could not do so after the SA Football Association (Safa) failed to get a go-ahead from the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

Safa have escalated the matter to the ministry of sports‚ culture and recreation‚ in a bid to force Sascoc to give them the blessing to represent the country in Morocco.

Mickey Modisane‚ the sports ministry spokesperson‚ said: “The minister (Nathi Mthethwa) is quite aware of this matter and there are ongoing negotiations to try and resolve it.

“The minister hopes to find the solution that will satisfy both Sascoc and Safa on this matter.”