Highlands coach Da Gama sets his sights on 'Yeye' Letsholonyane's signature

Da Gama waxed lyrical about “Yeye” on Thursday at the club’s Balfour Park training base in Johannesburg where Highlands were preparing for the first of their two-legged MTN8 semifinal clash away against Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 3pm.

The winner of the two-legged MTN8 semifinal will play in their first ever cup final.

The Highlands mentor said Letshlolonyane “is the most humble player I have ever seen in this country” and believes that the former Kaizer Chiefs star’s presence is priceless for the rest of the squad.

“You need that intelligence that he has‚ that creativity and that spark within the midfield and in that regard we think he can help us‚” said Da Gama of the veteran of 50 Bafana Bafana caps.

Highlands defeated Orlando Pirates to book a place in the MTN8 semifinal against Polokwane and have lost just once in the five matches they have played so far this season.

They now meet a Polokwane side that is high on confidence having dispatched Cape Town City to reach the last four.

Polokwane have won three of their opening five matches this season and will pose serious danger for Highlands.

With this being the first leg‚ the second scheduled for Tuesday September 17 in Tembisa‚ Da Gama hinted that his team would deploy a cautious approach in Polokwane.

“I think we have got to try and not concede any goals‚ and try and get an away goal to grab that advantage‚” said Da Gama.

“The new Polokwane coach has just continued from where the previous coach left.

"It’s like they know each other you know. They have just synergized that very well and just moved on ahead. They are an awkward team.”