Sports analyst David Kekana described as warm‚ humorous and larger than life at memorial
Former SABC sports presenter David Kekana was described as warm‚ humorous‚ larger than life and often passionately argumentative by the speakers at his public memorial and funeral in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Kekana died aged 49 at Milpark Hospital on Sunday after a long battle with chronic diabetes.
His memorial was held at Rhema Bible Church North in Randburg.
Fellow SABC radio and television host Andile Ncube described holding the ill Kekana’s warm hand‚ which he found a reminder of the many times “he had MCed our weddings‚ been our best man‚ spoke at our father’s funerals”.
Ncube read out a letter by Kekana’s mother‚ Rose‚ which said: “‘To my baby boy‚ I watched you grow from childhood to a teenager‚ an adolescent‚ to eventually becoming a matured man.
The funeral procession for David Kekana at the end of his memorial at Rhema Bible Church north in Randburg today.
"It breaks my heart to bid you farewell today knowing I will never see you or touch you physically again.
"But I know that your spirit remains present‚ and that is the only way I will be able to communicate with you’.”
Another fellow SABC host‚ Kwena Moabelo‚ highlighted Kekana’s playfully passionate argumentative nature.
“I can tell you from the SABC employees‚ if you had never fought with David‚ then you had never met David‚" he said.
“David argued about everything‚ all the time. But that didn’t mean that he didn’t like you.
“He was just strong and opinionated‚ and he believed in what he believed in.
“ … David lived a full life‚ he was larger than life. He might have pissed people off some people‚ intentionally or otherwise. But David loved fully.”
Thuthukile Zuma of the ANC Youth League‚ and member of the ruling party in “Ward 98‚ Davids’s branch [Bheki Mkhize Branch‚ where he was the deputy chairperson]”‚ described Kekana’s involvement in politics and social upliftment activism.
The CiC Julius Malema leaves David Kekana's funeral at Rhema Bible church north in Randburg
“He was such a humble human being‚ totally down to earth‚ patient‚ caring and he had a very positive outlook on life‚” Zuma said.
“ … We’ve got a very vibrant‚ dynamic branch‚ and whenever there were challenges and difficulties somehow rise above all the issues that were happening.
“He was a unifier. He loved and cared for all of us‚ and had time for all of us. But he also wanted what was in the best interest not just of comrades but also of the organisation.”
Kekana is survived by his mother‚ sister‚ father and two daughters.
The memorial was attended by numerous dignitaries including Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and Gauteng MEC for Sport Mbali Hlope‚ who was one of the speakers.
Among ex-players were Doctor Khumalo‚ Matthew Booth‚ Fabian McCarthy‚ Papi Khomane‚ Marks Maponyane and Brian Baloyi.
Administrators from clubs also attended.