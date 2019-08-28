Former SABC sports presenter David Kekana was described as warm‚ humorous‚ larger than life and often passionately argumentative by the speakers at his public memorial and funeral in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Kekana died aged 49 at Milpark Hospital on Sunday after a long battle with chronic diabetes.

His memorial was held at Rhema Bible Church North in Randburg.

Fellow SABC radio and television host Andile Ncube described holding the ill Kekana’s warm hand‚ which he found a reminder of the many times “he had MCed our weddings‚ been our best man‚ spoke at our father’s funerals”.

Ncube read out a letter by Kekana’s mother‚ Rose‚ which said: “‘To my baby boy‚ I watched you grow from childhood to a teenager‚ an adolescent‚ to eventually becoming a matured man.