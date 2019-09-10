SA have secured their spot at the 2019 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations and taken a step closer to qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after a 0-0 draw with Zimbabwe at the Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

The result sees coach David Notoane’s side reach the continental showpiece following a 5-0 aggregate win having thumped Zimbabwe in the first leg to all but secure their passage.

They will now take part in the November 8–22 finals in Egypt‚ where a top three place would see SA secure a return to the Olympics following their 2016 showing in Brazil.

But Notoane will already be sweating over the composition of his squad with the Fifa international window from November 11-19 covering most‚ but not all‚ of the African competition.

Notoane made five changes for the second leg with such a healthy advantage‚ bringing in Latvia-based defender Kabelo Seriba‚ Siyabonga Ngezana‚ overseas-based wingers Khanya Leshabela and Gift Links‚ and forward Jemondre Dickens.