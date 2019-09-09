Soccer

Pitso Mosimane joins Twitter: ‘I’ve been holding off for a long time'

09 September 2019 - 08:43 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane could not use his name as a handle.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has joined Twitter, after “holding off for a long time”.

Mosimane explained in a video why he had joined the social media platform and also revealed that he could not use his name as a handle.

“Hi everyone, this is Pitso Mosimane speaking. I have been holding off for a long time, now I’ve relented. I am on social media and this is my social media account,” said the four-times Absa Premiership-winning coach.

Mosimane revealed that he couldn't use his name as a handle because of fake accounts.

“No use of my image or trademarked logo is permitted on these fake zama zama accounts,” he said.

The account, @TheRealPitso, so far follows 65 people and has garnered more than 24,000 followers.

Reactions

The reactions almost broke the internet, as welcome messages poured in. Here's a snapshot.

