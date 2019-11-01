Refs under fire: The biggest blunders in the PSL this season

Tuesday’s farcical (non) offside call in the 1-0 victory for Orlando Pirates over Highlands Park has deepened the crisis swirling around match officials in the Absa Premiership this season, and is only the latest in a string of questionable decisions.

Coaches have been ranting to the media about their unhappiness over the officiating, but it shows no sign of improvement and the Premier Soccer League prosecutor, Nande Becker, is starting to flex his muscles in pushing for their silence.

If anything, the incidents are getting worse and there are now weekly debates about questionable calls. TimesLIVE looks at the most controversial decisions so far this season:

Orlando Pirates vs Highlands Park

Tshegofatso Mabasa was sent clear of goal with a little more than 10 minutes remaining and slid the ball under an on-rushing Thela Ngobeni in the Highlands Park goal, who perhaps also erred in leaving his line.

The only problem? Mabasa was probably two to three metres in front of the last defender when the pass was made, as clear an offside as you will see.

Assistant-referee Buyisile Ngqambiyana, who was in line with the striker and not the last defender, as he should have been, momentarily hesitated, but did not raise his flag and reigning PSL referee of the season Abongile Tom did nothing to overrule him.

Pirates claimed a much-needed victory, just their third in their last 12 games.

Ngqambiyana has been a PSL assistant-referee only since January this year.

Adding to Highlands coach Owen da Gama's seemingly legitimate complaints, Mabasa should have been sent off for a studs-up challenge on Lindokuhle Mbatha in the first half.