The Goal of the Month award might seem small beer in the greater scheme of things in the Premier Soccer League but Thabo Nodada‚ the winner for September and October‚ hopes it proves a motivation for his struggling club.

Nodada was handed the trophy for the combined two month period for his stunning strike against Orlando Pirates‚ where he picked up the ball 40 yards from goal‚ went on a surging run and then unleashed a powerful shot that flew into the corner of the net.

He says it can be a catalyst for getting things going again at Cape Town City‚ struggling to find their feet this season and already having changed coaches.

“With what we’ve been going through with the team‚ with all the emotions‚ to get something like this has cheered me up and will hopefully motivate the rest of the guys to keep working and looking for the best‚” he said.