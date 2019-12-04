Soccer

Revealed! Caf slapped Sundowns star Kekana with a four-match ban for shoving a referee

04 December 2019 - 13:59 By Tiisetso Malepa
Hlompho Kekana had his moment of madness pushing a referee during a Caf Champions League match.
Hlompho Kekana had his moment of madness pushing a referee during a Caf Champions League match.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Influential Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Hlompho Kekana quietly served a four-match ban after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) slapped him with misconduct charge for shoving a referee.

The player was sent to an early shower after pushing the referee in a Caf Champions League preliminary round first leg 2-1 away defeat against AS Otoho of Congo Brazzaville in August‚ but Sundowns managed to keep the news of his ban away from the media and the public.

TimesLIVE has established that contrary to claims that coach Pitso Mosimane was resting the 34-year-old in the last few weeks‚ he was actually quietly serving his punishment.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Sundowns acting general manager Yogesh Singh confirmed that the player was returning from a four-match ban.

“Yes I can confirm that Hlompho Kekana was handed with a four-match ban during our match in Brazaville in the Congo in August‚” Singh said on Wednesday.

“Has he served his four-match ban? Yes.

"Is he available for selection for Saturday’s match? Yes”.

With Sundowns trailing AS Otoho 2-1 in the first half of the encounter in the Congo capital of Brazaville‚ Kekana received a throw-in just after the centre line and made a storming run that eliminated four opponents with the ball at his feet before he was adjudged to have fouled a defender on the edge of their modest hosts' box.

The Sundowns captain reacted angrily and allowed his emotions to get the better of him.

With a yellow card already out waiting to be flashed in his face‚ Kekana had his moment of madness as he pushed the official and the referee did not hesitate to send him off.

TimesLIVE understands that a disciplinary hearing was not held but as per Article 129(a) of the Caf disciplinary code‚ a player suspension emanating from a red card as a result of misconduct against a match official automatically doubles to four matches.

Kekana also missed out on the one-sided two-legged 16-1 aggregate win over Cote d'Or of the Seychelles.

He served the last match of his ban in the trouble-free 3-0 win over Angolan outfit Petro de Luanda at Loftus in the first match of the Champions League group stages at the weekend.

He was part of the Sundowns squad that flew out to Morocco on Monday for their titanic Champions League clash against nemesis Wydad Casablanca.

The match will kickoff at 9pm SA time on Saturday evening with the Brazilians looking get a result that will keep them at the top of Group C after match-day two.

Sundowns are yet to taste victory against Wydad in Casablanca and the return of Kekana along with several other key players will be welcome news for the club.

Mosimane’s charges have lost four times in a row against Wydad and‚ in eight encounters between the two sides‚ the Brazilians have claimed two wins and as many draws while the Moroccan giants boast four wins.

READ MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs win the PSL's Q-Innovation Quarter One and R1‚5m

Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs have won the Premier Soccer League's Q-Innovation Quarter One and also bagged R1‚5-million for their trouble.
Sport
2 days ago

European soccer chief accuses British PM Boris Johnson of fuelling racism

Uefa chief Aleksander Ceferin has accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of fuelling racism and insists European football's governing body is ...
Sport
1 day ago

'We were forced into playing ugly football‚' says Tinker about AmaZulu pitch

The pitch at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi has come in for heavy criticism after a bumpy surface ensured a poor quality encounter in the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Give the league title to Kaizer Chiefs already‚ says Wits coach Gavin Hunt Soccer
  2. Captain Fantastic is back! Graeme Smith appointed CSA's director of cricket Sport
  3. Pitso Mosimane finds another rough diamond: 'He reminds me of how Percy came up' Soccer
  4. Cape Town City among a number of international clubs duped by a fake footballer Soccer
  5. Middendorp on Ngezana: 'I wondered why he did not take his undershirt off too' Soccer

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Thabo Nodada wins the Goal of the Month award Soccer
  2. Chippa United on the verge of completing a piece of club history this weekend Soccer
  3. Highlands Park feeling the heat of unwanted expectation Soccer
  4. Veteran Reneilwe Letsholonyane still very much in Highlands coach Owen da ... Soccer
  5. The British and Irish Lions to play two of their three Tests in Johannesburg Rugby
  6. Pitso Mosimane finds another rough diamond: 'He reminds me of how Percy came up' Soccer
  7. Messi wins sixth Ballon d'Or as Rapinoe takes women's prize Soccer
  8. US firm takes big bite of the British soccer pie Business
  9. Orlando Pirates continue attempt to win three matches in a row Soccer
  10. Thabo Nodada admits it took him a week to get over Benni McCarthy shock Soccer
X