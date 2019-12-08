A victory in Malabo will be great for Hunt's boys
08 December 2019 - 00:05
The experience gained through playing in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) club competitions is so priceless that Bidvest Wits players cannot take it for granted.
This was well articulated by Bafana Bafana and Wits defender Buhle Mkhwanazi following his club's 0-0 draw against Horoya AC in the opening round of the Caf Confederation Cup group phase last weekend...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.