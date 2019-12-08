A victory in Malabo will be great for Hunt's boys

The experience gained through playing in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) club competitions is so priceless that Bidvest Wits players cannot take it for granted.



This was well articulated by Bafana Bafana and Wits defender Buhle Mkhwanazi following his club's 0-0 draw against Horoya AC in the opening round of the Caf Confederation Cup group phase last weekend...