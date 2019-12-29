Coaches of the decade
The figure behind the trophy holder is sometimes a surprise
29 December 2019 - 00:00
It is the talents of the players that pursue glory to the top on the pitch. But it is the brains on the bench that plan and plot the downfall of the opponents. These men and women came up with perfect plans that captured the imagination of the nation in the last decade.
Rassie Erasmus, rugby..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.