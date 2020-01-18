Harry Maguire captaincy latest move in Solskjaer's United project

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named England defender Harry Maguire as the team's new captain on Friday – the latest in a series of appointments which indicate the long-term plans the Norwegian has for the rebuilding of the club.

While much of the focus on Solskjaer's management has been on the emergence of young players such as Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams, behind the scenes the coach has been restructuring the club, making a series of key appointments.

The 26-year-old Maguire joined United in August for a reported fee of 80m pounds (R1.5bn), making him the most expensive defender in the world, and signed a six-year deal with an option for a further year.

"He's come in and been a leader in the group. I've been, not surprised, but I've been impressed by his leadership skills," said Solskjaer, whose side face unbeaten Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The appointment fits in with a series of moves made by Solskjaer since he was named manager in March, after a three month spell as interim boss following the departure of Jose Mourinho.

The former United striker, who won six Premier League titles and a Champions League during his time with the club under Alex Ferguson, made clear upon his arrival that he wanted to restore the 'United way' established by his former manager.

Solskjaer returned to the club with Mike Phelan, Ferguson's former assistant, and while he has led United to fifth in the current standings, he has also undertaken a major overhaul of the club's backroom staff.