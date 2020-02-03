Soccer

'SA must understand how the North Africans play‚' says Mosimane

03 February 2020 - 15:50 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundown coach Pitso Mosimane's coaching profile is admired by many in North African countries.
Mamelodi Sundown coach Pitso Mosimane's coaching profile is admired by many in North African countries.
Image: ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says Bafana Bafana have to master the art of playing on the continent if they are to reclaim their place among Africa's elite.

Sundowns became the first SA club to finish Champions League group stages unbeaten after defeating Morocco's Wydad Casablanca 1-0 at the weekend and Mosimane said he would be happy to compare notes with Bafana counterpart Molefi Ntseki.

The Sundowns coach said South African teams have to find a way to get past North African sides as they have a stranglehold on the continent at both club and national team level.

“If you look at national teams‚ which teams wins the Cup of Nations?

"It is mostly the North Africans‚" he said.

"SA must understand how the North Africans play‚ even the national team because it is not all about tactics but the mentality‚ the culture and you have to be able to read their body language.

"It is more than a game and you have to teach your players to understand that because they are big teams. Wydad is a big team and last year they were in the final.

“I need the national team to come up also because we do this thing.

"If we team up‚ come together and share resources and information‚ we can do it.

"You know that I am not looking for the Bafana job because I am focused here. If I wanted it I could have long made myself available.”

READ MORE:

Sundowns' likely opponents in Wednesday's CAF Champions League quarterfinal draw

Mamelodi Sundowns’ record run to the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League will see them seeded for Wednesday’s draw in Cairo‚ which should offer ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Usuthu face the same ol' monster

AmaZulu are staring a familiar monster in the face. The frightening creature is the big drop to the National First Division - a league they managed ...
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool keep going as Manchester United and Chelsea stumble

Liverpool surged 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 win over Southampton at Anfield yesterday.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns retain unbeaten Champions League run with win over Wydad Soccer
  2. Mhango takes league tally to 14 as Bucs beat Chippa to move second behind Chiefs Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs clarifies popular goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's contract situation Soccer
  4. Stormers win but at a cost Rugby
  5. Lack of regular game time forces Nyatama to leave Orlando Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like

Related articles

  1. Mosimane after Sundowns beat Morocco's Wydad: 'I know how to play against them' Soccer
  2. Contract negotiations between Sundowns and Mosimane stall: 'It's not about ... Soccer
  3. Notoane considering a list of possible overage players for SA's Olympic squad Soccer
  4. Can TS Galaxy pick up where they left off against Chiefs: Guide to the Nedbank ... Soccer
  5. Mhango takes league tally to 14 as Bucs beat Chippa to move second behind Chiefs Soccer
  6. Sundowns retain unbeaten Champions League run with win over Wydad Soccer
  7. Lack of regular game time forces Nyatama to leave Orlando Pirates Soccer
X