Mosimane gets his wish as cup draw pits Sundowns against Vaal University of Technology

10 February 2020 - 20:23 By Nick Said
Mosimane said he hoped for a kinder draw after his side had to navigate their way past SuperSport United in the Last 32‚ and with vital Absa Premiership and CAF Champions League matches to come‚ he wanted to be able to rotate his squad.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns will face giant-killers Vaal University of Technology in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 draw after coach Pitso Mosimane got his wish.

VUT became the first side from the fourth tier of South African football to knock out a Premier League side when they beat Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday‚ but face a much bigger fish in The Brazilians. 

Kaizer Chiefs must travel to Highlands Park in what will be a bruising encounter in Tembisa‚ while Bloemfontein Celtic host Maritzburg United.

The third all-Premiership clash sees BidVest Wits hosting Chippa United. These sides pl;ayed to a remarkable 4-4 draw in the Nedbank Cup last season before Chippa triumphed on penalties.

Black Leopards will entertain Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League side Amavarara‚ while there is an all-GladAfrica Championship clash between Mbombela United and Real Kings.

There are still two Last 32 games to be completed on Tuesday and the winner between Polokwane City/Baroka FC will host Northern Cape third-tier side Hungry Lions in the next stage.

The victor between Zizwe United/Happy Wanderers on Tuesday will welcome TS Sporting.

Matches will be played on the weekend of February 21/22‚ with the exact dates‚ venues and kick-off times to be determined by the Premier Soccer League.

Nedbank Cup Last 16 Draw:

  • Polokwane City/Baroka FC vs Hungry Lions
  • Zizwe United/Happy Wanderers vs TS Sporting
  • Mbombela United vs Real Kings
  • Mamelodi Sundowns vs Vaal University of Technology  
  • BidVest Wits vs Chippa United
  • Highlands Park vs Kaizer Chiefs
  • Bloemfontein Celtic vs Maritzburg United
  • Black Leopards vs Amavarara

