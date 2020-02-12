Mystery deepens over status of Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena

Mystery has deepened over the status of Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena after the club said they “do not know” where he is or how long he will be on “leave”.

Mokwena, one of Pirates’ two assistant coaches, with Fadlu Davids, remains on leave, Bucs’ administrative manager Floyd Mbele told TimesLIVE.

Mbele, though, in a strange admission, said Pirates do not know when Mokwena will be back.

“He is still on leave,” Mbele said when asked about Mokwena’s whereabouts and the assistant coach’s status.

Asked when Mokwena will return from leave, Mbele said: “We don’t know where he is. We don’t know when he will be back.”

Mokwena took over as Pirates’ caretaker coach when head coach Milutin Sredojevic abruptly left the club in a bombshell departure three league and cup games into the 2019-20 campaign.