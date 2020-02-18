South African superfan Botha Msila attends so many soccer matches around the country that many often wonder how he finances his trips to numerous venues in SA.

Botha‚ well-known for his hitch-hiking to countless Premier Soccer League (PSL) games in a weekend‚ revealed in an interview with Robert Marawa on the host’s Marawa TV that he has often relied on players like Andile Jali‚ Keagan Buchanan and Tintswalo Tshabalala‚ among others‚ to pay for his travels.

The No1 Bloemfontein Celtic supporter with his trademark white shower cap and green-and-white overalls said Jali helped him when he didn’t have to.

“I am doing this out of my pocket‚" he said.

"I am doing this out of asking from people at different stadiums.

"So many players like Tintswalo Tshabalala and Andile Jali played a role in assisting me‚” said the unmarried father of two children.

“The most I have received is R1 100 from Andile Jali.

"In fact‚ when Bafana was playing in Durban‚ and Jali was still playing overseas at the time‚ he asked me if I am going to the game‚ and I said yes‚ and he said I am going to send you R2,500 via eWallet for accommodation and transport.”