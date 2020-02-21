Soccer

Shots fired - ‘We will see who has quality,’ VUT coach warns Sundowns

21 February 2020 - 13:12 By Shonisani Tshikalange
Vaal University of Technology coach Stanley Nkoane and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane at a press conference on February 20. Their teams will battle on Sunday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns might be recent African champions, but that has not stopped Vaal University of Technology (VUT) coach Stanley Nkoane spitting fire on his team’s chances against the Brazilians in Sunday’s Nedbank Cup match.

Amateur combination VUT shocked Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Lamontville Golden Arrows on penalties in the previous last-32 round at Dobsonville Stadium.

The team from the SAB League, or fourth division, take on 2016 Caf Champions League winners Sundowns in the Nedbank last-16 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday (kick off 3pm).

Nkoane warned Sundowns not to underestimate his side, and said if they do, they might be in for a shock.

The suggestion was put to Nkoane that Sundowns have greater quality and pedigree in their line-up than Arrows.

“When you say quality do you mean Sundowns are not playing in the PSL, like Arrows? Because Arrows play in the PSL and Sundowns play in the PSL,” the VUT coach responded.

“And when you talk about the quality, you don’t know VUT players. So let Sundowns come with their quality and we will come with our quality, and we will see on that day the quality that will win the game. We will see who has quality.”

Nkoane was reminded that Sundowns – apart from being four-time Absa Premiership champions under current coach Pitso Mosimane – have also consistently reached the Champions League group stages, quarterfinals and semifinals in the last five years.

“Ja, Sundowns play Champions League. VUT haven’t had the opportunity to play Champions League,” the VUT coach said.

“But it may happen that we get the opportunity to play Champions League. Anything is possible.”

Mosimane has said he will rest most of his first team stars and field fringe players against VUT.

