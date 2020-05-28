Soccer

Augsburg, Paderborn share points in Bundesliga relegation battle

28 May 2020 - 10:31 By Reuters
Augsburg's German headcoach Heiko Herrlich holds his face mask during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Augsburg v SC Paderborn 07 on May 27, 2020 in Augsburg, southern Germany.
Image: Matthias Hangst / POOL / AFP

Augsburg and bottom club Paderborn played out a 0-0 draw in their Bundesliga relegation battle on Wednesday despite a string of good chances for both sides.

Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich was making his home debut in the club's 300th Bundesliga game and his team secured a valuable point that kept them 12th on 31 points, four above the relegation playoff spot with six games left in the season.

"We wanted to continue where we left off after our win over Schalke 04 but for that we had to play better than we did and be more efficient with our chances," said Augsburg captain Daniel Baier.

"But we will take the point."

Promoted Paderborn, who hit the woodwork and missed a golden first-half chance through Streli Mamba, remained anchored in last place on 19.

Without a win in their last nine league games, they are eight points behind the playoff spot and are quickly running out of chances to stay up.

The Bundesliga restarted 10 days ago after a break of more than two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with games played without supporters to reduce the risk of infection.

