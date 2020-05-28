Christoph Baumgartner double puts Hoffenheim back in European mix

Christoph Baumgartner scored two goals and set up a third as Hoffenheim snapped a seven-game winless run in the Bundesliga with an entertaining 3-1 victory over visitors Cologne on Wednesday which both teams ended with 10 men.

Hoffenheim moved back into European contention in seventh place on 39 points with six games left in the season which restarted 11 days ago after a break of more than two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All matches are played without spectators to minimise the risk of infection.