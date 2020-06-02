Following securing the services of coach Pitso Mosimane‚ who recently extended his stay at Chloorkop‚ Mamelodi Sundowns have moved quickly to tie down influential Thapelo Morena and Gaston Sirino on long-term deals.

Sundowns have announced that Morena‚ who is nearing full fitness after he suffered a fracture and ligament damage to his right ankle in February against SuperSport United‚ and Uruguayan forward ace Sirino will be at the club until 2025.

“Masandawana I am happy and excited to let you know that I have extended my contract with Mamelodi Sundowns. We still have a long way to go and many more trophies to win‚” the 26-year-old Morena said.

The 29-year-old Sirino‚ who is approaching 100 appearances for Sundowns and has already won two league titles and one Telkom Knockout since he arrived at the club‚ said he wants to win more silverware.

“I am happy to extended my contract at the club. Me and my family are happy and settled here in Mzansi so that gives me comfort to push hard on the pitch. I believe my best years are ahead of me‚ and I am confident we will add trophies with this group of players‚” said Sirino.