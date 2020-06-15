Sundowns' Thapelo Morena making steady progress after horror injury
Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Thapelo Morena is making steady progress on the road to recovery after a horror injury and is now working with the ball as he enters another stage of his rehabilitation.
Morena‚ who suffered a career-threatening ankle fracture injury during the Tshwane derby against SuperSport United four months ago‚ has stepped up the intensity of his training.
“The team allocated me a physical trainer and he has been very helpful and motivating‚” he said.
“He helps me a lot with my rehabilitation progress and exercises. I could see myself back on the pitch. My injury was not easy‚ so every milestone is worth a celebration‚" he said.
"From that day my whole mentality changed because I saw the possibility of everything again.
"Without the moonboot I keep focused by reminding myself of the end goal‚ where do I want to see myself by the time the league resumes.”
Morena said he has been pushing himself but has been advised not to put too much pressure on the foot.
“My foot is not 100 percent.
"I push myself to a certain limit with team exercises and it comes to those that I feel my foot can’t take yet‚ I then do other activities such as cycling‚ strengthening and mobility.
“With the moonboot the exercises are limited and therefore I only had to do those that will not pose a threat to my foot.
"With that being said‚ my strong mentality that I can overcome this is what kept me going as well as eating healthy and positive lifestyle.
“You never know how joyful and important something really is until you lose the sight of it.
"Boredom is taking a strain on us but with football around‚ we know things will change for the better. I can’t wait to give Mzansi that joy again.”