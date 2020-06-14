'I nearly joined the Economic Freedom Fighters‚' says Benson Mhlongo

Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates defender Benson Mhlongo says he nearly joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The outspoken Mhlongo says it can’t be business as usual in football and there are certain issues that need political intervention.

The 39-year-old former Pirates assistant coach says he nearly joined the EFF with the hope of getting his message heard in Parliament and communicating labour-related issues affecting players.

"I nearly joined the EFF‚" he told Power FM.

"Just to be on the political side to see if I can't one day be an advisor to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa‚" he said.

The outspoken former player said football clubs should be allowed to introduce investment policies and financial advise as part their service to their players.