Bloemfontein Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco has admitted that Lehlohonolo Seema's sudden departure as co-head coach to join Chippa United this week came as a shock to the Free State club.

Konco‚ though‚ said that the retention of the other half of Celtic's coaching duo‚ Malawian former club midfield stalwart John Maduka‚ softens the blow of Seema's resignation markedly.

Seema on Monday abruptly resigned from Celtic‚ where he has quite successfully co-coached the team with Maduka through trying times of the club being for sale by owner Max Tshabalala‚ accompanied by sporadic player strikes‚ and hours later joined Chippa.

"It definitely came as a shock.