Baroka FC coach Dylan Kerr says his team ideally needed three more weeks of training to play their Nedbank Cup semifinal against Bloemfontein Celtic at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Many Absa Premiership coaches have said that with no crucial friendlies for players to stretch out in semi-competitive conditions‚ they believe their first two to three league games have to be effective warm-ups.

The teams in the Nedbank semifinals‚ which kick off the return to professional football in Saturday's Orlando Stadium double header‚ do not have that luxury‚ coming back from four-and-a-half months of inactivity‚ with just under a month of organised training‚ in a must-win scenario.

"You cannot have four-and-a-half months without kicking a football‚ and then come back to training and play at a level that I would be happy with‚ the chairman would be happy‚ and that the fans would be happy watching‚" Kerr told an online press conference of the SA Football Journalists Association.