Police fail to stop hijacking syndicate targeting businessmen in KZN

In one instance a Durban-based police officer even became a victim.

Police officer Ndabezinhle Dladla and his family were hijacked, held hostage and forced to pay a ransom of R30,000 before being released.

Dladla, assigned to the public order policing unit at the Marianhill police station outside Durban, was held hostage — with his son, who owns a construction company, and his wife — for more than eight hours after responding to a request for a roof-thatching quotation.

They were ambushed by seven men when they arrived for the appointment and Dladla’s police firearm was stolen.

“They demanded cash; they wanted R50,000,” Dladla said. “I told them we could not arrange that amount of money.”

They were eventually able to raise a portion of the ransom, after which they were released and told by the perpetrators to open a case at the Emanguzi police station.

In March the community of Jozini brought the town to a weeklong standstill, after crime-weary vigilantes unmasked allegedly corrupt police officers in cahoots with syndicates ferrying stolen cars across the border to Mozambique.