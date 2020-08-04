Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs suspends club boss Bobby Motaung for allegedly partying during national lockdown

04 August 2020 - 16:25 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has been suspended until after August 31 2020.
Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has been suspended until after August 31 2020.
Image: Mninawa Ntloko

In a shock move Kaizer Chiefs have suspended Bobby Motaung following a series of incriminating videos that went viral in the past week allegedly showing the club's football manager partying during the national lockdown.

This was announced by Chiefs on their social media platforms and official website on Tuesday afternoon.

The move comes as a huge surprise.

Bobby Motaung – son of owner Kaizer Motaung and half-sibling to club officials Jessica‚ Kemiso and Kaizer Junior – has largely run Chiefs' signings and hiring and firing of coaches‚ and been influential despite a reputation for an at times extravagant lifestyle.

Chiefs' statement read: "As part of our policies and continuous process of monitoring the public conduct of our members‚ players‚ and staff‚ Kaizer Chiefs has decided to summarily suspend Football Manager Bobby Motaung.

"This is a result of a number of videos circulating on social media wherein the Football Manager is seen taking part in festivities during what looks like the lockdown period.

"The Club has been involved in the internal processes of investigating his conduct‚ which led to the decision to suspend him.

"With the Covid-19 pandemic‚ our processes have been intensified and stringent measures have been put in place to ensure the Club and its members play a role in the curbing of the spread of the coronavirus and flattening the curve.

"Subsequently‚ the Club would like to confirm that Bobby Motaung is suspended with immediate effect up to and including 31 August 2020.

"He is not allowed to accompany the team to any training session or scheduled matches.

"Even though he has tested negative on three occasions for Covid-19 during the club’s mandatory tests‚ he is ordered to remain home and self-quarantine during this time.

"This is in line with the rules and regulations of the Club according to the protocols that we have put in place.

"The Club reaffirms its stance to all stakeholders of our commitment to play an exemplary role to assist in the fight against the spread of the pandemic."

Motaung's alleged behaviour displayed in the videos came under huge criticism‚ more so as it appeared to precede in its timing the return to professional football of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in a bio-safe bubble from Saturday.

Chiefs lead the Absa Premiership from when football was suspended by the PSL on March 16.

MORE:

Sports minister Mthethwa warns PSL he will stop season in its tracks if clubs fail to follow Covid-19 protocols

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has issued a strong warning to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and stated that he will not hesitate to stop the season ...
Sport
1 day ago

Criminal proceedings against Gianni Infantino grotesque and absurd, says Fifa

Global soccer body Fifa has described the decision by Swiss authorities to open criminal proceedings against its president Gianni Infantino last week ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs boss Motaung likely to escape censure for alleged lockdown breach: 'we don’t have a report of a case'

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung is likely to escape censure for allegedly flouting lockdown regulations after it emerged that a case ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Smith breaks silence on Ntini: 'I was taken aback by Makhaya's stuff' Cricket
  2. Kaizer Chiefs express surprise over Barcelona’s strikingly similar new jersey Soccer
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Bobby on a merry beat of madness in trying times Sport
  4. Khoisan Defiance Campaign livid after Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth finding: 'No ... Rugby
  5. Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth 'not complicit in' racism and assault: report Rugby

Latest Videos

Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
X