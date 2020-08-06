RSC Anderlecht have released a video of player-manager and former Manchester City defensive legend Vincent Kompany welcoming new loan signing Percy Tau to the club.

The 26-year-old Bafana Bafana forward concluded his loan agreement for the 2020-21 season to Anderlecht from English Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday‚ after spending last season at Belgian Jupiler Pro League champions Club Brugge.

Kompany told Tau it is Anderlecht’s role to get the player to the Premier League with Brighton.

“Welcome‚ welcome‚ so happy to see you here. And I just want to say I hope this is going to be an amazing journey for you‚” Kompany‚ the Belgium national team legend‚ tells Tau in the video published on Anderlecht’s Twitter account.

“And you said you’re coming here for the next step‚ so we’re going to push you‚ and to be the best player you can be.

“And I know that they’re looking back to you in the Premier League‚ so it’s our role bring you there.”

Tau was characteristically understated asked by Kompany about his first experiences at Anderlecht.