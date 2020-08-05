South Africans on Twitter greeted the news of Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau signing on loan for RSC Anderlecht with their normal “land invasion” of the Belgian club’s account‚ asking‚ “Where do we drop our bags?”

As has become the norm on the social media platform when a player signs for a European club‚ South Africans arrived en masse on the famous Brussels side’s Twitter handle‚ declaring with characteristic humour they were expropriating it “without compensation”‚ and that it now “belongs to South Africa”.

Anderlecht’s Twitter account admin will not know what has hit them‚ and the South Africans arriving in their droves also unashamedly‚ in their zealous and hilariously boisterous and friendly Mzansi manner‚ had no problem even informing them of such.

Here is a sample of the comments: