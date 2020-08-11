Sundowns and Pirates labour under Covid-19 conditions to goalless draw

In a sign of the state of footballers’ fitness from the fallout from Covid-19, even Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates laboured to a 0-0 draw in the opening game of the return to football of the Absa Premiership on Tuesday night.

The two teams managed a decent tempo, but the fireworks almost always associated with this perennially much-awaited fixture were notably subdued.

Pirates, fresher, seemingly, with this their first game back, managed the far stronger finish of the two teams, edging the second half.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane displayed the kind of squad management that will have to be displayed in, as he has termed it, “football under Covid-19” in the Gauteng biologically safe environment (BSE).

With a second intense match-up, following Saturday night’s 3-2 Nedbank Cup semifinal win over Bidvest Wits, for legs nowhere near conditioned enough for such a programme, Mosimane had Lebogang Maboe at right-back. Substitute scorer Keletso Makgalwa came in at false No.9 for Sibusiso Vilakazi, who limped off against Wits.