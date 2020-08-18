Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will not throw in the towel until it is mathematically impossible for his side to defend their league title.

The Brazilians have struggled with form since the season resumed this month and they are six points behind long-time leaders Kaizer Chiefs as the title race enters the home straight.

Mosimane has been pulling his hair out in frustration after his charges dropped crucial points in costly draws against Orlando Pirates and Highlands Park‚ and in a potentially damaging 3-2 defeat to Cape Town City on Monday night.

“The manner in which we are going‚ it looks like the league title is going because we have played three games‚ drew two and lost one‚” said Mosimane.

“In the context we are not winning matches and in reality maybe it (the league title) looks like is gone‚" he said.

"But until it’s mathematically proven that we can’t win it‚ we will try to win three trophies (league‚ Nedbank Cup and the Telkom TKO the won earlier in the season) this season because we have a lot of ego and ambition.