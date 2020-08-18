Soccer

Mosimane after Sundowns' loss to City preserved Chiefs' lead at the top: 'It looks like the league title is going'

18 August 2020 - 12:29 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Pitso Mosimane and his assistant Rulani Mokwena are pulling their hair in frustration.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will not throw in the towel until it is mathematically impossible for his side to defend their league title.

The Brazilians have struggled with form since the season resumed this month and they are six points behind long-time leaders Kaizer Chiefs as the title race enters the home straight.

Mosimane has been pulling his hair out in frustration after his charges dropped crucial points in costly draws against Orlando Pirates and Highlands Park‚ and in a potentially damaging 3-2 defeat to Cape Town City on Monday night.

“The manner in which we are going‚ it looks like the league title is going because we have played three games‚ drew two and lost one‚” said Mosimane.

“In the context we are not winning matches and in reality maybe it (the league title) looks like is gone‚" he said.

"But until it’s mathematically proven that we can’t win it‚ we will try to win three trophies (league‚ Nedbank Cup and the Telkom TKO the won earlier in the season) this season because we have a lot of ego and ambition.

"We believe the two remaining trophies in the form of the championship and Nedbank Cup are still available even though the league is really going out of our hands.

“That is football for us‚ that is the story of Sundowns inside Covid-19 but we will try to fight and keep going. We are too ambitious and we can't just leave it and say it’s done.

"We will go for it but if we don’t win it‚ the table will say so and we should accept it. We will always come back if we don’t win it.”

Sundowns were enjoying a rich vein of form with four consecutive league wins over Stellenbosch‚ Bloemfontein Celtic‚ Chippa United and SuperSport United before the coronavirus pandemic forced the season to be suspended in March.

Mosimane admitted that they are struggling to rediscover their form and he cannot put a finger on what is holding them back.

“We are struggling‚ but we are a team that [doesn't] struggle [without] a fight.

"We can’t hide the fact that we are struggling‚ and if we are doing well‚ we should be winning. We are not wining at the moment.

"We have drawn twice and lost one‚ so we are struggling and you can’t hide that.

"Sundowns [have not been] the same since we came back [from the coronavirus-enforced break] and that’s a fact.

"We are not where we are supposed to be but we will keep going and keep fighting until the end.”

