Just when they needed him‚ Thembinkosi Lorch is back for Orlando Pirates.

But whether it’s too little‚ too late will remain to be seen.

The 25-year-old attacker missed Pirates’ goal less draws against Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits after breaking the Premier Soccer League bio-safety environment (BSE) bubble protocols ahead of the Bucs' August 11 clash against the Brazilians.

Lorch was suspended alongside Justin Shonga‚ whose disciplinary proceedings haven’t been completed. In a statement on Tuesday‚ the club said Lorch pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him and apologised.

“Lorch has pleaded guilty to all charges that were brought against him by the club. Lorch further apologised for his misdemeanour and has accepted the sanction imposed on him by the club.

“The 25-year-old has joined the squad in the BSE Bubble after undergoing his two COVID-19 tests as per the protocols.”

In Lorch’s absence‚ Pirates haven’t able to pierce the back of the net. The scoreless draws against Sundowns and Wits all but ended their chances of breaking their long-standing trophy drought.

Pirates host Baroka FC at Ellis Park on Tuesday and a win would pull them to within one point of second-placed Sundowns.