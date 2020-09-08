Lebohang Maboe on the Sundowns supporters: 'There were times where they were ruthless to me'

Mamelodi Sundowns' hard-to-please supporters may be a difficult hurdle to negotiate for some players but this is certainly not the case for Lebohang Maboe.

The striker is grateful for the ‘tough love’ displayed by the supporters and said they motivated him when he struggled for goals during Sundowns' march to the championship.

Maboe was targeted by the supporters after playing 41 matches in all competitions and only managing four goals and one assist.

“Obviously it’s not nice to be always being criticised and hearing from people that you are not doing well‚ but tough love from the fans really motivated me‚” he said as Sundowns prepared for the Nedbank Cup final against Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.

Maboe finally came good in front of goals on the last day of the league season on Saturday after scoring the hat-trick that helped the Brazilians win their third successive title and tenth in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era.

“There were times where they (supporters) were ruthless to me but that goes with becoming a professional footballer. You have to be able to withstand the criticism and be able to move on.