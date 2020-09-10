Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs sack assistant coach Shaun Bartlett

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
10 September 2020 - 10:54
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Shaun Bartlett during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The sweeping changes continued at Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday after assistant coach Shaun Bartlett was shown the door.

Chiefs announced that club boss Kaizer Motaung‚ his board of directors and management agreed to an early termination of Bartlett’s contract.

The decision came a day after the club sacked head coach Ernst Middendorp.

“We would like to once again thank both gentlemen for their service to Kaizer Chiefs over the last 21 months‚” said Motaung.

"We wish Shaun Bartlett all the best in his future endeavours."

More to follow.

