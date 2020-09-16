Soccer

Bafana Bafana's friendly against Zambia set for Rustenburg

16 September 2020 - 16:15 By Marc Strydom
Royal Bafokeng Stadium has not hosted professional football in three years.
Royal Bafokeng Stadium has not hosted professional football in three years.
Image: Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana’s friendly against Zambia will be played at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Tuesday‚ October 13‚ the SA Football Association (Safa) has announced.

Coach Molefi Ntseki’s national team return to international football after an almost year-long absence due to Covid-19 with two friendlies during Fifa’s October 5 to 14 international window.

The first will be at Windhoek’s Independence Stadium against Namibia on Thursday‚ October 8‚ and the second against Zambia in the North West province’s under-utilised Royal Bafokeng venue five days later.

Both matches are apparently still subject to approval by the authorities and meeting health regulations in Namibia and South Africa.

“The Bafana Bafana versus Zambia friendly match has now been rescheduled for Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on 13 October 2020 while the away match against Namibia on 8 October will be played at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek‚” Safa said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki will address the Safa NEC meeting this coming Saturday‚ 19 September 2020 at Safa House‚ where he will present his final programme.

“The two proposed friendly matches against Cosafa opponents are meant to fine-tune the Senior Men’s National team before the two back-to-back Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome.”

Bafana meet Sao Tome and Principe at FNB Stadium on Friday‚ November 13 before the return game in the Atlantic island archipelago on November 16.

The matches were originally set for March 27 and 31‚ and Ntseki had announced his squad on March 12‚ but derailed by the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf)  suspension of all matches as the global coronavirus pandemic escalated.

South Africa (three points) are second in Group C in the qualifiers for Cameroon 2021 from the win against Sudan and a 2-0 away defeat to Ghana (six points). Sudan are in third place on three points‚ and Sao Tome bottom with zero.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations was postponed in June by Caf from January and February 2021 to January and February 2022.

Safa’s statement said that The Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers begin in May 2021.

Bafana are in Group G with Zimbabwe‚ Ethiopia and Ghana.

MORE:

Crowded Marseille soccer celebrations condemned by French minister

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin criticised on Monday Olympique Marseille's (OM) fans for celebrating en masse on the streets of the city ...
Sport
2 days ago

TTM contemplate offer to play at Royal Bafokeng Stadium white elephant

Royal Bafokeng Sports (RBS) are looking for a sports tenant from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) or the GladAfrica Championship to use their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mamelodi Sundowns’ first owner Dr Motsiri Itsweng‚ 76‚ survives Covid-19 after three weeks in ICU

Mamelodi Sundowns’ first owner‚ Dr Motsiri Itsweng‚ is recovering from Covid-19 having beaten the disease spending three weeks in ICU‚ and two weeks ...
Sport
5 hours ago

POLL | Can Gavin Hunt 'save' Kaizer Chiefs?

Gavin Hunt has denied being in talks with Kaizer Chiefs big boss, Kaizer Motaung
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. The Hunt is over as Kaizer Chiefs appoint Gavin Hunt as coach Sport
  2. Gavin Hunt joining Kaizer Chiefs? Here's what you need to know about the former ... Soccer
  3. POLL | Can Gavin Hunt 'save' Kaizer Chiefs? Soccer
  4. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Some foreign coaches have done sweet bugger all Sport
  5. TTM insist controversial statement did not display a hint of match-fixing Soccer

Latest Videos

'We are starving!' SA artists protest lack of government support in Pretoria
Ex-Eskom employee says Guptas were 'counting on Dlamini-Zuma victory' to save ...
X