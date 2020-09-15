POLL | Can Gavin Hunt 'save' Kaizer Chiefs?

Amakhosi are reportedly replacing sacked coach Ernst Middendorp with Gavin Hunt, the former Bidvest Wits coach.

According to the Sunday Times, Hunt will be joined in his new position by football greats Kwanele Kopo and Doctor Khumalo, who will be his second in command. These changes come after Middendorp and his former assistant, Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett, were fired last week by club chairman Kaizer Motaung.

Middendorp failed to secure the league win last week. Amakhosi only managed a 1-1 draw with Baroka FC while their rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns, won 3-0 against Black Leopards.

Asked to confirm his new appointment, Hunt denied that he is in talks with Motaung.

“Is it? Geez, you've got very good sources. Whaaaaat? Geez, your sources are unbelievable. I'm in Cape Town right now and I haven't spoken to anybody, so I don't know where you're getting your stories,” he said.

Amakhosi fans have been vocal on social media about wanting Hunt to be appointed coach as they believe he can help save the club.

Take our poll below and let us know if you think Hunt is the man for the job: