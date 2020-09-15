Soccer

POLL | Can Gavin Hunt 'save' Kaizer Chiefs?

15 September 2020 - 06:07 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Gavin Hunt is reportedly finalising his contract with Kaizer Chiefs.
Gavin Hunt is reportedly finalising his contract with Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Amakhosi are reportedly replacing sacked coach Ernst Middendorp with Gavin Hunt, the former Bidvest Wits coach.

According to the Sunday Times, Hunt will be joined in his new position by football greats Kwanele Kopo and Doctor Khumalo, who will be his second in command. These changes come after Middendorp and his former assistant, Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett, were fired last week by club chairman Kaizer Motaung.

Middendorp failed to secure the league win last week. Amakhosi only managed a 1-1 draw with Baroka FC while their rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns, won 3-0 against Black Leopards.

Asked to confirm his new appointment, Hunt denied that he is in talks with Motaung.

“Is it? Geez, you've got very good sources. Whaaaaat? Geez, your sources are unbelievable. I'm in Cape Town right now and I haven't spoken to anybody, so I don't know where you're getting your stories,” he said.

Amakhosi fans have been vocal on social media about wanting Hunt to be appointed coach as they believe he can help save the club.

Take our poll below and let us know if you think Hunt is the man for the job:

PODCAST | 'My dream was to become a radio DJ' — Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana

Subscribe: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm 

READ MORE

Gavin Hunt suddenly finds himself in the midst of a Kaizer Chiefs storm

Unemployed Gavin Hunt woke up in the morning after Kaizer Chiefs lost the Premiership title in the most heartbreaking fashion to Mamelodi Sundowns to ...
Sport
1 week ago

Bruised Kaizer Chiefs brace for more misery ahead of a challenging week

Fresh from the heartbreak of narrowly missing out on the Premiership title on the final day at the weekend‚ Kaizer Chiefs’ anguish will continue as ...
Sport
1 week ago

Sacked Ernst Middendorp in no mood to discuss his unceremonious exit from Kaizer Chiefs

Ernst Middendorp was in no mood to discuss his unceremonious exit from Kaizer Chiefs and the fiery German mentor was still incensed on Thursday ...
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

  1. The Hunt is over as Kaizer Chiefs appoint Gavin Hunt as coach Sport
  2. Gavin Hunt joining Kaizer Chiefs? Here's what you need to know about the former ... Soccer
  3. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Some foreign coaches have done sweet bugger all Sport
  4. Sundowns coach Mosimane distances himself from Langerman blunder in final: 'I ... Soccer
  5. Cautious Celtic elect to leave decision on Langerman controversy in the hands ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on children
Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
X